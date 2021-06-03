Watch
Republican bills would bar requiring vaccination proof

Scripps National
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 22:05:09-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin business owners, university leaders and government officials would be prohibited from requiring the COVID-19 vaccination or treating unvaccinated people differently under Republican-backed bills moving through the state Legislature.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has already signaled that he will veto the bill forbidding any government official or business owner from requiring proof of vaccination.

That and four other bills were heard at a public hearing Wednesday. Republicans defended the measure, saying it's un-American for people to be asked about their vaccination status.

