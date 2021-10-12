Report: Wisconsin may be post Delta variant peak, MCW doctor says

MILWAUKEE — The COVID-19 Delta surge in Wisconsin "maybe, probably" has peaked, President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. John Raymond Sr. told our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Raymond added that further data is needed to confirm that, and that even if case numbers are on a downward trajectory, it will still take months to reach the low case levels Wisconsin experienced this past summer. While the seven-day average of cases was up last week, it was down 5% from two weeks prior.

“People are continuing to ask, have we peaked for the Delta surge in Wisconsin?” Raymond said Monday during a Greater Milwaukee Committee webcast, according to Milwaukee Business Journal's Rich Kirchen. “I’ll say maybe, probably — but we’ll know for sure on Wednesday.”

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services will release a county-level case data Wednesday. Raymond told the Milwaukee Business Journal that a more accurate statement on whether or not we are past the peak could be made then.

