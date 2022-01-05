Racine Police closes department offices to public due to COVID concerns

RACINE — The Racine Police announced on Wednesday that due to the rise in COVID cases, the department offices will be closed off to the public. Anyone who needs to go inside will have to use the drive-through window instead.

This will last for the next 14 days.

Racine Police made the statement on a Facebook post and did not elaborate on the decision.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin saw the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday compared to any day since the pandemic began.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard recorded 8,058 confirmed cases on Monday. That's compared to the previous daily record of 7,870 cases on Nov. 17, 2020.

