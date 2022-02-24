Racine mask mandate temporarily suspended, permanent suspension heads to common council

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday that he signed an executive order suspending the mask mandate, effective at noon.

Now, the common council will vote on making the suspension permanent during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

“I have been in discussion with the Public Health Department for several weeks, monitoring the trend of the case rate of COVID-19 in our community. With the decline in cases, the Public Health Department is comfortable suspending enforcement on the City’s mask ordinance and recommend the ordinance be permitted to expire at next week’s meeting of the Common Council,” said Mason.

The mayor emphasized that this does not mean the pandemic is over, and his executive order could be repealed on Tuesday.

"I encourage everyone to continue to take precautions they feel are best to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Mason.

