Racine extends COVID testing at Festival Hall through January

Posted at 2:56 PM, Jan 07, 2022
RACINE — Racine has said that the National Guard COVID testing facility at Festival Hall will remain open through January.

The testing facility is located at 5 5th St. Room 4 in Racine. It will only be open on Monday's and Thursday's from noon to 6 p.m. The testing site will be closed on the 17th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“As anticipated with the end of the holiday season, COVID-19 cases are at the highest case rate that has been seen throughout the entirety of the pandemic at over 1,600 confirmed cases per 100,000 people," Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine, said.

Walk-ins are welcome, but it's encouraged that you register before hand. You can do so by clicking this link.

