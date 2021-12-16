Watch
President Biden tells Kentucky Packers fan that Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

While he surveyed tornado damage in Kentucky and met with victims of this month's storms, President Biden had an exchange with a fan wearing a Packers hat. "Tell that quarterback he's got to get the vaccine," Biden said.
Posted at 9:16 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 22:16:19-05

President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to survey tornado damage on Wednesday, but not without taking a poke at Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During his visit, President Biden met with victims of this month's storm. While talking to one of the victims, who happened to be wearing a Packers hat and shirt, he told her Rodgers needs to get vaccinated.

"Tell that quarterback he's got to get the vaccine," President Biden can be heard saying on camera.

The comment was in reference to lats month's controversy over Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccination status. Rodgers is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and said on the Pat McAfee Show that he took Ivermectin based on podcast host Joe Rogan's recommendation.

The NFL Network and ESPN report that the National Football League has known Rodgers has been unvaccinated since the start of the season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Speculation swirled about whether Rodgers misled the public in late August when he said he was “immunized” against COVID-19.

Rodgers said after he thoroughly researched the vaccine options that alternative treatments would be better for his health. He said he is allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and that the clotting story with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine made that vaccine not an option

