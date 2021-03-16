Menu

Polish Fest 2021 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted at 8:31 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 09:31:45-04

Polish Fest announced it was canceling its three-day event scheduled for June.

The festival said it would be holding events at the Polish Center of Wisconsin later in the year once it saw "coronavirus better controlled."

The festival was originally scheduled to take place June 11 through June 13 at the Henry W. Maier festival grounds.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to not hold Polish Fest June 11 to 13. Planning was on track for this year; however, at present, COVID-19 is currently a part of everyone’s lives, we believe the best decision is to not hold Polish Fest this year so early in the summer to allow for more vaccinations to the broader community. Our Festival Committee and our Board of Directors reviewed many options.” said Steve Chybowski, President of Polish Heritage Alliance. “We believe this is the best decision for our attendees, volunteers, entertainers, and vendors [and] our entire extended 'Polish Fest Community.'"

Festival organizers say tickets for the 2020 and 2021 festivals will be honored in 2022.

