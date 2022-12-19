Pharmacies offering free COVID at-home tests ahead of holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — With the holiday weekend fast approaching, knowing your COVID status can keep you off the naughty list.

To help you do that, you can get free rapid tests from your local pharmacy as most insurance providers cover the cost.

This access comes as some places are having their shelves cleared with people trying to get their hands on them.

“We have seen a significant increase, especially the last few days, because people are getting ready for the Christmas holiday, so there are more people who are concerned. We have people asking for them all the time which is a good thing, and that's what we want. We want people to be proactive,” said Dr. Hashim Zaibak, Pharmacist and Founder, Hayat Pharmacy.

Major retail pharmacies CVS and Walgreens tell us people can ask for their at-home COVID tests at the counter with proof of insurance or order them online and have them delivered to your door.

They tell us health plans are required to cover a maximum of eight tests every 30 days and if kits come with two per box, insurance covers four of those.

Locally-owned Hayat Pharmacy is also offering these tests and they say if anyone has concerns about getting a test in time for the holidays, don’t be afraid to ask.

“Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers in the United States. You can walk into the pharmacy 7 days a week and see a pharmacist without an appointment, so please come to us and we’ll help you,” said Dr. Zaibak.

For more information on how you can get your free COVID-19 tests, click here.

