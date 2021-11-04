Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages five to 11 at Milwaukee Health Department health centers starting Thursday.

Children who receive their vaccine at these sites will be given a free ticket to the Milwaukee County Zoo while supplies last.

“This is another stride forward in our work to rid our community of COVID-19. Vaccination is the best way we can protect ourselves, our families, and our community,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “I encourage every parent of an eligible child to seek good information, talk to medical professionals, and make good decisions about vaccinations.”

All children under the age of 18 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine.

“Our children have shown incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, and it’s time we reward them for their perseverance by getting them vaccinated,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “Vaccines remain our most effective tool against COVID-19, and I strongly urge all parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Children ages five to 11-years-old will receive one-third of the adult dose of and a second dose three weeks after the first shot. Health officials say smaller needles are used to administer vaccines to this age demographic.

Health officials say 19.7% of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 are within children under the age of 12.

The Milwaukee Health Department will partner with Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools, and Children’s Wisconsin to vaccinate Milwaukee-area children beginning Monday. The 22 community clinics will focus on vaccinating children in the age demographic, but also offer first, second, and booster doses of the vaccine for any eligible individual without an appointment.

“Vaccination truly is a community effort,” said Johnson. “We are grateful for organizations and community advocates like Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools, and Children’s Wisconsin and their continued partnership and commitment to keeping our community and children healthy and protected against COVID-19.”

Officials also say there will be one to two clinics per day from Monday through Nov. 23. Beginning Nov. 29, the same cycle of 22 schools will repeat to administer second doses. Officials say all second dose clinics will finish on Dec. 14. The schedule allows ten days after the second dose prior to the Christmas holiday and two weeks before the New Year's holiday so children can reach their full immune response.

“Milwaukee Public Schools has worked diligently to provide eligible students and staff access to the vaccinations that will protect our community from the dangers of COVID-19,” said Dr. Keith Posley, Superintendent for Milwaukee Public Schools. “The Milwaukee Health Department has been instrumental in providing these services and we are elated to continue this partnership as more of our young people become eligible for the vaccine. We will continue to work with MHD and all of our partners to support making vaccines accessible and available to our students and staff.”

Free vaccines are available without an appointment at the locations below.

Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Rd.

*Former Mill Road Library

Mondays & Fridays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23rd St.

*Drive-thru site. Enter from 24th St.

Mondays & Fridays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Site

2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

Monday, Wednesday, Fridays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

