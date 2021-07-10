People who get vaccine at Fiserv Forum clinic can win tickets to Bucks v. Suns Game 4

MILWAUKEE — Fans who get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic before Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks home game have a chance to win tickets to that night's game.

The City of Milwaukee announced Friday that two tickets will be awarded ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tickets have become quite valuable, with those on the market running hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

The vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, July 14 from 6 – 7:45 p.m. at Fiserv Forum Plaza, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Other details from the city:

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available

Individuals under 18 will need parent or guardian consent

No appointment necessary

Vaccinated individuals will be required to wait 15 minutes after their vaccine for observation

Each individual who receives their vaccination will be able to scan a QR code to enter to win two free tickets to that night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Random ticket drawing will be held at 7:45 p.m.

The winner will receive notification via phone and upon confirmation will receive their digital tickets via email

