Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

People who get vaccine at Fiserv Forum clinic can win tickets to Bucks v. Suns Game 4

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
bucks vaccine clinic
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 23:28:10-04

MILWAUKEE — Fans who get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic before Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks home game have a chance to win tickets to that night's game.

The City of Milwaukee announced Friday that two tickets will be awarded ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tickets have become quite valuable, with those on the market running hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

The vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, July 14 from 6 – 7:45 p.m. at Fiserv Forum Plaza, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Other details from the city:

  • Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available
  • Individuals under 18 will need parent or guardian consent
  • No appointment necessary
  • Vaccinated individuals will be required to wait 15 minutes after their vaccine for observation
  • Each individual who receives their vaccination will be able to scan a QR code to enter to win two free tickets to that night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals
  • Random ticket drawing will be held at 7:45 p.m.
  • The winner will receive notification via phone and upon confirmation will receive their digital tickets via email

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.