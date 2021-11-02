Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be available as early as Monday

MILWAUKEE — In another milestone in the fight against COVID-19, a Centers for Disease Control panel has approved a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as five years old.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to allow a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children ages five to 11 years old.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky still needs to sign off on the recommendation before children in the age group can be vaccinated.

In Milwaukee, shots could go into arms as early as Monday.

The Milwaukee Health Department is partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools and Children's Hospital.

There will be 12 MPS and 9 Seton schools where vaccinations will be happening.

Beyond those MPS and Seton schools, you can talk to your own pediatrician to set up an appointment or parents can take their children to any of Milwaukee's health centers, including the new Menomonee Valley drive-thru site.

"We are planning to have our clinics after school so when parents are available to be there with their children," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. "If parents are unavailable, we are looking and planning on forms that can be signed."

Local medical experts say you can prepare your children to get the vaccine by talking to them about why they are getting the shot and how they are part of the fight against COVID-19.

Experts say vaccinated children not only protect themselves but those around them.

"Children interact with susceptible older individuals and there is a risk that even though kids may have mild disease, they can pass it along to somebody that can be significantly impacted in a negative way," said Medical College of Wisconsin President Dr. John Raymond.

The Milwaukee Health Department told TMJ4 News they currently have 7,000 pediatric doses ready for children between five and 11 years old.

