Packers: Fully vaccinated fans will not be required to wear masks at Lambeau Field

Matt Ludtke/AP
Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:49:39-04

GREEN BAY — Fully vaccinated Green Bay Packers fans will not have to wear masks in Lambeau Field and Titletown, the organization announced Friday.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks, but those who are not will be asked to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Staff at Lambeau will still be wearing masks "for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public."

"This decision has also been made in consultation with local public health officials and medical experts, as well as the NFL. The Packers encourage everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can," the Packers said in a statement.

Within the past week, several Wisconsin cities and businesses have adapted to new CDC guidance that says masks are no longer needed in most situations for those who are fully vaccinated.

