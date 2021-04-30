Watch
Ozaukee Co. hosts J&J COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

Ted S. Warren/AP
A box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish, Wash., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Oregon health officials said Thursday, April 22, 2021, that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 10:09:27-04

CEDARBURG, Wis. — In an effort to get citizens vaccinated quicker, Ozaukee Co. is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic with no appointments necessary on Friday, April 30.

The clinic will be held at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds in Cedarburg located W67N866 Washington Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic is open to everyone 18-year-old and over.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.