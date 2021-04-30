Ozaukee Co. hosts J&J COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

CEDARBURG, Wis. — In an effort to get citizens vaccinated quicker, Ozaukee Co. is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic with no appointments necessary on Friday, April 30.

The clinic will be held at the Ozaukee County Fairgrounds in Cedarburg located W67N866 Washington Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic is open to everyone 18-year-old and over.

Single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available TODAY from 10am - 3pm at Ozaukee County Fairgrounds in Cedarburg (W67N866 Washington Ave). For people 18 & older, no need for a second dose!@CBS58 @tmj4 @OzaukeeSheriff @TownofCedarburg pic.twitter.com/6klZvcDrqX — WashOz Public Health (@WashOzPH) April 30, 2021

