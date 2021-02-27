Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Over half of Wisconsinites age 65 and up have received vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, people receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
COVID-19 vaccinations
Posted at 1:21 PM, Feb 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-27 14:21:48-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State data shows over half of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state is on track to begin vaccinating teachers, child care workers and other eligible groups Monday.

Some of the newly eligible groups include public transit workers, utility workers and food supply chain workers — including retail food workers.

State health officials say those age 65 and older should continue to be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, about 15% of all Wisconsin residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7.6% had two doses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.