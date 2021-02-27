Over half of Wisconsinites age 65 and up have received vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State data shows over half of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state is on track to begin vaccinating teachers, child care workers and other eligible groups Monday.

Some of the newly eligible groups include public transit workers, utility workers and food supply chain workers — including retail food workers.

State health officials say those age 65 and older should continue to be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, about 15% of all Wisconsin residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7.6% had two doses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip