Over 4K COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted in Wisconsin

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) since December of 2020, 4,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted/spoiled in Wisconsin.

Although 4,500 may seem like a lot, a DHS official says that equates to only "a very small percentage." It equates to .10% of the state's vaccines.

Wisconsin's .10% is below the federal government's 2% standard.

Research from Bloomberg shows that Wisconsin ranks 3rd among U.S states for COVID-19 vaccine supply usage.

Wisconsin, as of Thursday, currently stands at #3 at 87.4% of supply usage, compared to the nation's total of 77.7%.

"Bottom line, our vaccinators know what a precious resource this vaccine is, and they take steps to follow all safety precautions to ensure not a dose is wasted. And they are doing an excellent job," said Communications Specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt.

