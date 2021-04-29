Watch
Over 4K COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted in Wisconsin

Officials say that's "a very small percentage."
Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:37:14-04

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) since December of 2020, 4,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted/spoiled in Wisconsin.

Although 4,500 may seem like a lot, a DHS official says that equates to only "a very small percentage." It equates to .10% of the state's vaccines.

Wisconsin's .10% is below the federal government's 2% standard.

Research from Bloomberg shows that Wisconsin ranks 3rd among U.S states for COVID-19 vaccine supply usage.

Wisconsin, as of Thursday, currently stands at #3 at 87.4% of supply usage, compared to the nation's total of 77.7%.

"Bottom line, our vaccinators know what a precious resource this vaccine is, and they take steps to follow all safety precautions to ensure not a dose is wasted. And they are doing an excellent job," said Communications Specialist Elizabeth Goodsitt.

