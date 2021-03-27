Organizations partner to provide access to COVID-19 vaccine for Metcalfe Park, Amani residents

MILWAUKEE — Five major Milwaukee organizations have teamed up with one goal in mind: To make getting the COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible for communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, I had a cousin that passed away from COVID," said Sheila Hills.

Saturday marked the first of many vaccination clinics to come that are opening for Amani and Metcalfe Park residents who've had a harder time getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We've been feeling like we've been left out and more people are getting it than underserved people, or people that are less able to get out and get it," said Hills.

In an effort to combat vaccine disparity, the walk-up clinics allow anyone over the age of 16 living in zip codes 53206 and 53210 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, no questions asked. This comes after Milwaukee County recently launched its priority zip code program to make the vaccine even more accessible to communities with low vaccination rates.

"53210 was left out of that ZIP Code, I don't really understand why because we know that we have high rates of folks getting the virus when it first came," said Melody McCurtis, Deputy Director for Metcalfe Park Community Bridges.

To put those vaccination rates into context, those living in the 53210 zip code, only 13% of residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and only 11% of those living in the 53206 zip code received their first dose compared to the 36% percent who've received their first dose living in the 53202 zip code.

"There's nothing really in their community there are all these different access issues where they haven't been able to get the vaccine," said McCurtis.

Which is why these organizations say it's so important to put these vaccination clinics right in the community's own backyard to make sure nothing stands in the way of people getting their vaccine.

Here are the other upcoming vaccine clinic dates:

COA Youth and Family Center

2320 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee WI 53206



Saturday March 27th 9-1 p.m.

Saturday April 17th 9-1 p.m.

Saturday May 8th 9-1 p.m.

Saturday May 29th 9-1 p.m.

Wisconsin Black Historical Society

2626 W Center St. Milwaukee WI 53206



Wednesday March 31st 9-1 p.m.

Saturday April 24th 12-4 p.m.

Saturday May 15th 12-4 p.m.

Saturday June 5th 12-4 p.m.

