Officials: Nearly all UW System classes delivered in person

Posted at 6:48 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:48:41-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state.

Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday, Thompson in February set a goal of having 75% of classes taught in person starting this fall, after the COVID-19 vaccine was widely available. Two weeks into the fall semester, 85% of classes across the system are in person, including 93% at the flagship Madison campus.

