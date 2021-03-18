Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Official: Herd immunity possible in Wisconsin by July

items.[0].image.alt
Muhammad Sajjad/AP
A health worker prepares a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pakistan has started vaccinating people who are 60 years old or above amid a steady increase in cases and fatalities from the disease. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
vaccine
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 16:26:58-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin health official says there will be enough coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin by the end of June to immunize 80% of those age 16 and over in the state, hitting a key target to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19.

Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk made the forecast Thursday.

Currently, more than 23% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 13% are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, more than 2 million people between age 16 and 64 with any of a broad array of preexisting conditions become eligible.

Willems Van Dijk says everyone will be eligible no later than May 1.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.