Odd Duck first Milwaukee restaurant to require COVID-19 vaccination proof

MILWAUKEE — Odd Duck, a restaurant located on Kinnickinnic Avenue in the Bay View neighborhood, is the first restaurant in Milwaukee to require customers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter.

Owners posted to social media over the weekend that if you are 18 years or older, you must show proof of vaccination, either in the form of a physical vaccination card, a photo of it, or your online state vaccine record.

Owners define fully vaccinated as having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Their post did not mention the booster shot.

If you are a regular of the restaurant, all you have to do is show proof once because you are listed in their reservation list, they said.

"Our staff has already been required to be fully vaccinated to protect you, we are simply asking for the same in return during this surge," they write.

The vaccination requirement is part of several new COVID-19 policies they are rolling out. The others include reservations being required to sit at their bar, and masks required anytime you are not seated and actively dining.

They said their staff are all fully vaccinated and are wearing masks. Complimentary masks will be available for those who don't have one.

They also ask customers to bring their photo ID to match with the proof of vaccination.

"We want to be able to take care of you as safely as possible, and this is the general consensus of how that can work for now. Be safe out there!" Odd Duck owners write.

Odd Duck is believed to be the first restaurant in Milwaukee to require COVID-19 vaccinations to enter, amid a spike in cases and hospitalizations in the area driven by the new Omicron variant.

Read their post below:

