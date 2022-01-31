New weekend COVID-19 testing sites in Washington, Ozaukee County

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department recently opened new weekend COVID-19 testing sites.

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department said they have partnered with a new testing vendor, Accelerated Clinical Labs.

Officials say Accelerated Clinical Labs are now operating Saturdays and Sundays. The testing sites are drive-thru and no appointment is required. However, individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here. Pre-registration gets you access to the system they use to send your test results.

They are PCR tests and free to the community. Most test results are back within 24 to 72 hours. You will get your results from the COVIDConnect system through an email.

Below are the locations:

Ozaukee County Courthouse

1201 S. Spring Street, Port Washington, WI 53074

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington County Golf Course

1365 Clover Road, Hartford, WI 53027

Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional Accelerated Clinical Labs can be found here.

