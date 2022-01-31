Watch
New weekend COVID-19 testing sites in Washington, Ozaukee County

Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 16:44:31-05

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department recently opened new weekend COVID-19 testing sites.

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department said they have partnered with a new testing vendor, Accelerated Clinical Labs.

Officials say Accelerated Clinical Labs are now operating Saturdays and Sundays. The testing sites are drive-thru and no appointment is required. However, individuals are encouraged to pre-register by clicking here. Pre-registration gets you access to the system they use to send your test results.

They are PCR tests and free to the community. Most test results are back within 24 to 72 hours. You will get your results from the COVIDConnect system through an email.

Below are the locations:

Ozaukee County Courthouse
1201 S. Spring Street, Port Washington, WI 53074
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Washington County Golf Course
1365 Clover Road, Hartford, WI 53027
Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional Accelerated Clinical Labs can be found here.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.