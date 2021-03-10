New Kenosha County vaccination clinic now operational

Starting today, the Kenosha County Job Center is no longer operating as the county's vaccination clinic.

Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 community vaccination clinic is now operating in the former Shopko building located at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.

Residents who have appointments to receive a vaccine should report to the Shopko building at their appointed time.

You can find more information about COVID-19 vaccinations in Kenosha County here.

