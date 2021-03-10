Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

New Kenosha County vaccination clinic now operational

items.[0].image.alt
City of Kenosha
kenosha
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:43:37-05

Starting today, the Kenosha County Job Center is no longer operating as the county's vaccination clinic.

Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 community vaccination clinic is now operating in the former Shopko building located at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.

Residents who have appointments to receive a vaccine should report to the Shopko building at their appointed time.

You can find more information about COVID-19 vaccinations in Kenosha County here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.