New Kenosha County vaccination clinic now operational

Starting today, the Kenosha County Job Center is no longer operating as the county's vaccination clinic.
Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 community vaccination clinic is now operating in the former Shopko building located at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.
Residents who have appointments to receive a vaccine should report to the Shopko building at their appointed time.
You can find more information about COVID-19 vaccinations in Kenosha County here.