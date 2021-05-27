New incentives offered to convince people to get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — States, health departments and businesses are putting more on the line as they try and convince people to get vaccinated.

In the past two days, 158 Brewers fans were vaccinated at American Family Field. Each of them received two free tickets for that day's game.

Now, Summerfest is announcing a similar incentive.

The World’s Largest Music Festival is teaming up with the Milwaukee Health Department to offer a drive-through vaccine clinic June 5 and 6 on festival grounds.

TMJ4

Anyone who is vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Summerfest 2021, which this year is Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

No appointments are necessary, and everyone who shows up will stay in their cars through the whole process. You enter a parking lot near the South Gate of Summerfest, roll down your window and get your shot. You then wait 15 minutes in Lot H for observation.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

If you get the Pfizer vaccine, second doses will be given the same way June 26 and 27. At that time, you’re entered to win a Summerfest 2021 prize package that includes free admission for every day of the festival.

“It’s all about incentives!” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “We really want you to get the shot, if you haven’t picked up on that already.”

CVS stores are upping the ante when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine incentives, too.

TMJ4

Anyone who gets vaccinated at a CVS will be entered to win lavish prizes, like luxury vacations, cruises, a Super Bowl trip and cash. This giveaway begins June 1 through July 10. But it’s open to anyone 18 and older who already received a vaccination at a CVS, or is registered to receive one at a CVS.

Wisconsin is among states that have not yet incentivized the vaccine with money or prizes. But Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services confirm they’re considering it.

“I agree there’s good public health literature and research that proves incentivizing healthy behaviors is effective, so this is a good strategy,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for Communicable Diseases at DHS. “Whether, when, and how Wisconsin moves into that space is a question for some of our policy team.”

Ohio saw a 45-percent boost in its COVID-19 vaccination rate, and a 94-percent increase in vaccinations among those aged 16 and 17 in the past three weeks, after offering anyone who gets vaccinated the chance to win a huge reward. Five vaccinated adults in Ohio will get $1 million prizes, and five vaccinated teens will get a full-ride college scholarship to any public university in Ohio.

TMJ4

New York, Maryland and Oregon are following suit with similar vaccination lotteries.

Minnesota’s governor unveiled the “Your Shot to Summer” program Thursday. The first 100,000 people to get their vaccine shot through the end of June will get rewarded with Minnesota state park passes, fishing licenses or free entry to big events and attractions.

This week, the U.S. Treasury Department officially approved pandemic relief funds to be used by states to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip