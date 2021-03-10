New effort hopes to quadruple COVID-19 vaccine access on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers are banding together to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines on Milwaukee's south side.

The groups said in a statement Tuesday that the effort will quadruple the number of vaccines administered at Sixteenth Street's Parkway Clinic, starting this week.

Sixteenth Street is the only health center in Wisconsin selected to be part of the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program, a partnership between HRSA and the CDC. The effort strives to make sure the community is vaccinated equally.

Several hundred healthcare workers at Ascension Wisconsin will volunteer to support the effort. They will staff 22 clinic positions a day, five days a week, for the next six weeks.

The extra staff, which includes pharmacists, physicians, nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy and nursing students will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a week, according to Ascension and Sixteenth Street.

An external heated clinic tent, with multiple exam rooms, will be used for vaccinations. The tent had previously been used for COVID-19 testing.

Sixteenth Street’s Parkway Clinic is located at 2906 S. 20th St. in Milwaukee. Sixteenth Street patients who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call 414-672-1353 to schedule an appointment.

