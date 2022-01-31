New COVID variant, BA.2, detected in Wisconsin

A new COVID variant has been discovered in Wisconsin. It's called BA.2.

Dr. Ben Weston, the chief health policy adviser for Milwaukee County, Tweeted the new variant. According to his Tweet, BA.2 is more transmissible than the original omicron variant, but it doesn't appear to be more severe. It's unclear where this new variant was detected in Wisconsin.

There are still many unknowns about the new variant.

According to CNBC, about half of states in the U.S. have reported cases of this new variant.

