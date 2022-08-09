New COVID-19 vaccine now available at Milwaukee Health Department clinics

Watch Now
The Milwaukee Health Department will offer a new COVID-19 vaccine at all three of its clinics in the city.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 13:39:25-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department will offer a new COVID-19 vaccine at all three of its clinics in the city.

The Noravax vaccine is a two-dose series, administered three weeks apart, but is not an mRNA vaccine like Moderna and Pfizer.

According to a news release from the health department, the vaccine is for those who have not received another form of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is similar to traditional vaccines like the Hepatitis B vaccine.

"Rather than using mRNA, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine uses the premade coronavirus spike protein. When injected, immune systems produce antibodies against it, which provide future protection," according to the health department.

The health department clarified that the vaccine does not contain either live or inactivated viruses. The Noravax COVID-19 vaccine has had a 90.4% effectiveness in preventing mild, moderate, or severe cases of COVID-19.

Anyone interested in receiving the Noravax COVID-19 vaccine can head to the health department clinics at Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.), Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.), or Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic (2401 W. St. Paul Ave.). No appointments are necessary, and the vaccines are completely free.

