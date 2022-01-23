Watch
New conservative target: Race as factor in COVID treatment

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. Some conservatives are taking aim at policies that allow doctors to consider race as a risk factor when allocating scarce COVID-19 treatments, saying the protocols discriminate against white people. Medical experts say the opposition is misleading. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
MADISON — Some conservatives are taking aim at policies that allow doctors to consider race as a risk factor when allocating scarce COVID-19 treatments, saying the protocols discriminate against white people.

The wave of infections brought on by the omicron variant and a shortage of treatments have focused attention on the policies.

Medical experts say the opposition is misleading.

Health officials have long said there is a strong case for considering race as one of many risk factors in treatment decisions.

And there is no evidence that race alone is being used to decide who gets medicine.

