New art installation in Milwaukee's Clarke Square neighborhood honors loved ones killed by COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — A new art installation is being unveiled on Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee on October 10.

The installation is a pandemic memorial to honor those who have died in the community amid the Coronavirus pandemic and to honor "Everyday Heroes of the Pandemic."

La Familia de Arte, Inc. and Clarke Square Neighborhood Initiative worked with the City of Milwaukee to install 12 titled concrete posts between the street and the walkway of S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive, just south of National Avenue.

The pillars, a little under 3-feet tall, have patterned titled created by 30 local artists of La Familia, a community art group in the Clarke Square Neighborhood. More than 1,800 neighbors also inscribed names or messages on the tiles, according to Dr. Lori Gramling, Executive Director of La Familia de Arte.

Gramling joined TMJ4 News Today Sunday to explain the intention behind the project.

"We are one of the lowest income areas in the city and yet very rich in talent and creativity," said Gramling. "Our group, La Familia de Arte, is committed to having public art that brings hope and courage to the community."

900 people inscribed names of loved ones that died, another 900 people honored everyday heroes of pandemic.

"One of the things that the art does is really empower people," said Gramling. "Everyday people are going to see this beautiful memorial that honors their people, all of us, our people who have passed away.

A celebration is being held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday to unveil the new community art installation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip