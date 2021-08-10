Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 70% of Wisconsin inmates vaccinated for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Waupun Correctional Institution
Waupun Correctional Institution
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:52:15-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says nearly 70% of eligible inmates in state prisons have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says cases of COVID-19 have declined sharply since the early months of the pandemic because of the high vaccination rate for eligible youth and adult prisoners.

Department of Health Services statistics show the vaccination rate for prisoners is about 20% higher than the rate for the general population statewide. Prisoners were among the first groups prioritized for shots in Wisconsin, because of their close living quarters.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.