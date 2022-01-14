MPS to give more than 2 million masks to students and staff

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has purchased 1,986,405 KN95 masks for its students and teachers. The total cost is $1,072,050.75 according to the district.

These masks will delivered to schools in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep students in the classroom. Students will receive 682,400 masks and 1,304,005 masks were ordered for faculty and staff.

MPS was also given 100,000 N95 masks from the state.

On Jan. 6 the Milwaukee School Board voted to keep all learning virtual until Jan. 18 amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the region.

