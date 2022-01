MILWAUKEE — MPS' Fernwood Montessori School is transitioning to virtual learning starting Monday after passing the COVID-19 threshold.

Milwaukee Public Schools said in a statement students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The district informed families of the decision on Sunday.

MPS requires 10 days of virtual learning at a school if the school community reports three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip