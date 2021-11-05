MPS' Benjamin Franklin School going virtual after passing COVID-19 threshold

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools' Benjamin Franklin School is taking classes virtually Friday after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

While teachers will remain in the building, students will take their classes from home starting Friday. They will return to the school for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Nov. 16, MPS said in a statement.

Total cases at the school passed 3 percent, and according to MPS protocol, when that happens, all students must be taught virtually for a period of time.

Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies is also being taught virtually and students are set to return to classrooms on Nov. 12.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip