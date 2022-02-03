MPS: ALBA and Parkside Schools transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Wednesday that Academia de Lenguaje y Bellas Artes (ALBA)and Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts will move to virtual learning starting Thursday due to COVID-19.

The students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the first day after MPS' 10-day COVID-19 quarantine period.

The students, families, and staff of each school were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Wednesday.

"The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period," MPS said in a statement.

Students and families can expect additional outreach on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they need technology assistance.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip