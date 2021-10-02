More than 8,000 people in Wisconsin have now died from COVID-19

In a new milestone, the death toll caused by COVID-19 has surpassed 8,000 people in Wisconsin, state health data shows.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' database on Friday reported 8,009 confirmed deaths caused by the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The DHS began counting that death toll in March of 2020.

DHS data shows the vast majority of those deaths were recorded from roughly October of 2020 through January of 2021. The highest daily death toll was reported on Nov. 23, 2020, when the DHS logged 104 deaths linked to the virus.

Screen capture from DHS' website.

While deaths connected to the virus are no longer that high, deaths have spiked in recent months, beginning last August. Since then, the highest daily death toll was logged on Sept. 27, 2021, when the DHS reported 14 deaths - followed by 11 deaths on Sept. 8.

Also on Friday, the death toll caused by COVID-19 in the United States surpassed 700,000 since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

