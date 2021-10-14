Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Milwaukee's Walt Whitman School transitioning to virtual learning

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 5:29 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 18:29:22-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Walt Whitman School is transitioning to virtual learning after COVID-19 cases passed the 3 percent threshold.

Milwaukee Public Schools said in a statement Thursday that students will return to in-person learning on Oct. 26.

The policy with MPS is if cases surpass 3 percent of the total population of a school within a two-week period, students are sent home for virtual learning for two weeks.

Staff will continue to work from the school.

Others schools are currently teaching virtually as well. They are:

  • Maple Tree Elementary School
  • Metcalfe School
  • LaFollette
  • Milwaukee Sign Language

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.