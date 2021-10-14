Milwaukee's Walt Whitman School transitioning to virtual learning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Walt Whitman School is transitioning to virtual learning after COVID-19 cases passed the 3 percent threshold.
Milwaukee Public Schools said in a statement Thursday that students will return to in-person learning on Oct. 26.
The policy with MPS is if cases surpass 3 percent of the total population of a school within a two-week period, students are sent home for virtual learning for two weeks.
Staff will continue to work from the school.
Others schools are currently teaching virtually as well. They are:
- Maple Tree Elementary School
- Metcalfe School
- LaFollette
- Milwaukee Sign Language