Milwaukee's Morse Middle School moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools' Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented will move to virtual learning for ten days due to an increasing percentage of students testing positive for COVID-19.

The school will go virtual starting Thursday, September 9 through Monday, September 20, the school district said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The decision was made "due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period," MPS says.

School staff should report to the building and work from their own classroom or office space.

Students and families can expect to hear from the school on instructions for virtual learning soon, the district says. All students will be provided a Chromebook to assist with virtual learning.

"The district will continue to encourage safe and healthy guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," MPS added in the news release. "MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings, and encourage everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often."

