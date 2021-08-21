Milwaukee VA is giving third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised veterans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is now giving third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised veterans after the FDA gave their approval for certain people earlier this week.

The VA adds that they are making plans to give booster shots to all veterans and employees, starting eight months after initial administration of the vaccine to a person.

The VA says veterans who are immunocompromised and want the third shot should contact their health-care provider to set up a time to get the shot.

Only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for a third dose, and only for people who are immunocompromised.

The FDA is expected to approve booster shots for everyone eligible who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines soon. Boosters would be available during the week of Sept. 20 at the earliest.

