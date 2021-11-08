Milwaukee schools to offer on-site vaccine clinics for children

MILWAUKEE — Beginning on November 8, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will partner with Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools and Children's Wisconsin to offer on-site vaccine clinics for children.

This announcement comes after children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. All children under the age of 18 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine.

The MHD will be hosting one to two vaccine clinics per day from November 8-23. Beginning on 29, the same 22 schools will repeat to administer second doses, which will all be finished by December 14.

The following schools will have vaccine clinics:

Monday, November 8

· Hartford University School

2227 E. Hartford Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Townsend Public School

3360 N. Sherman Boulevard

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9

· Marshall High School

4141 N. 64th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· St. Margaret Mary

3950 N. 92nd Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10

· Brown Street Academy

2029 N. 20th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400 W. Villard Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

· Catholic East Holy Rosary

2038 N. Bartlett Avenue

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 11

· Our Lady Queen of Peace

233 W. Euclid Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Longfellow Public School

1021 S. 21st Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 12

· Barack Obama High School

5075 N. Sherman Boulevard

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Kilbourn Public School

5354 N. 68th Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 15

· St. Roman

1810 W. Bolivar Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· St. Rafael

2251 S. 31st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16

· UWM Union

2200 E. Kenwood Boulevard

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

· Northwest Catholic

7140 N. 41st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

· St. Thomas Aquinas Academy

341 E. Norwich Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400 W. Villard Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 18

· St. Charles Borromeo

3100 W. Parnell Avenue

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Victory K8 & Italian Immersion School

2222 W. Henry Avenue

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, November 19

· Allen-Field Elementary

730 W. Lapham Boulevard

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Prince of Peace

1114 S. 25th Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday, November 22

· Bethune Academy

1535 N. 35th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· St. Catherine

2647 N. 51st Street

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23

· LaFollette Public School

3239 N. 9th Street

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Benjamin Franklin Elementary

2308 W. Nash Street

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

