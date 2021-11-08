Milwaukee schools to offer on-site vaccine clinics for children

MILWAUKEE — Beginning on November 8, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will partner with Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools and Children's Wisconsin to offer on-site vaccine clinics for children.
This announcement comes after children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. All children under the age of 18 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine.
The MHD will be hosting one to two vaccine clinics per day from November 8-23. Beginning on 29, the same 22 schools will repeat to administer second doses, which will all be finished by December 14.
The following schools will have vaccine clinics:
Monday, November 8
· Hartford University School
2227 E. Hartford Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Townsend Public School
3360 N. Sherman Boulevard
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, November 9
· Marshall High School
4141 N. 64th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· St. Margaret Mary
3950 N. 92nd Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 10
· Brown Street Academy
2029 N. 20th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Ascension All Saints Family Health Center
2400 W. Villard Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
· Catholic East Holy Rosary
2038 N. Bartlett Avenue
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 11
· Our Lady Queen of Peace
233 W. Euclid Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Longfellow Public School
1021 S. 21st Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, November 12
· Barack Obama High School
5075 N. Sherman Boulevard
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Kilbourn Public School
5354 N. 68th Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, November 15
· St. Roman
1810 W. Bolivar Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· St. Rafael
2251 S. 31st Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 16
· UWM Union
2200 E. Kenwood Boulevard
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
· Northwest Catholic
7140 N. 41st Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 17
· St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
341 E. Norwich Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Ascension All Saints Family Health Center
2400 W. Villard Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, November 18
· St. Charles Borromeo
3100 W. Parnell Avenue
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Victory K8 & Italian Immersion School
2222 W. Henry Avenue
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, November 19
· Allen-Field Elementary
730 W. Lapham Boulevard
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Prince of Peace
1114 S. 25th Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday, November 22
· Bethune Academy
1535 N. 35th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· St. Catherine
2647 N. 51st Street
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 23
· LaFollette Public School
3239 N. 9th Street
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
· Benjamin Franklin Elementary
2308 W. Nash Street
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.