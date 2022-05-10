Milwaukee Rep cancels remainder of 'Titanic The Musical' due to Covid-19 outbreak

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Titanic The Musical has been canceled due to breakthrough cases of Covid-19 among the cast.

Milwaukee Rep made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. The musical was scheduled through May 14 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Due to the number of cases and those involved, Milwaukee Rep says the production cannot continue performances even with understudies and swing performers. Milwaukee Rep also says they are not able to extend due to artist availability.

“We know that this is deeply disappointing news not only for our audiences, but for the hundreds of Rep artists, staff and crew that have worked so hard on this production,” said Artistic Director Mark Clements. “It crushes us that we are unable to finish out the run of this truly remarkable production.”

All ticket holders of canceled performances will receive an automatic refund.

Ticket holders with any further questions can contact tickets@milwaukeerep.com or 414-224-9490.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip