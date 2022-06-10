Milwaukee remains in extreme COVID transmission category

MILWAUKEE — The COVID-19 disease burden remains in the extreme transmission in the city of Milwaukee, with the percentage of positive tests increasing by 14.1 percent over the last seven days.

The city's health department released the update on Friday. They said they counted 251.8 new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Based on those numbers, Milwaukee County remains in the High COVID-19 Community Level.

Meanwhile 64.8 percent of adults in the city 16 years and older are fully vaccinated, and 49.1 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster dose. Among children ages 5 to 11, 20.4 percent have completed their pediatric COVID-19 vaccine series and 24.6 percent have received at least one dose, according to the health department.

Nationally, the health department noted the following:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet in the upcoming weeks to discuss and approve expanding the use of COVID-19 vaccines for new age groups. On June 14, FDA experts will discuss Moderna’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for people aged 6 to 17 years. On June 15, FDA experts will the Moderna EUA for people aged 6 months through 5 years old and the Pfizer EUA for people aged 6 months through 4 years old. This is an important first step in the EUA approval process that many parents of young children have been awaiting.





Find city of Milwaukee's COVID resources here.

