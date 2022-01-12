Milwaukee Public Schools to offer COVID testing before return to in-person learning

MILWAUKEE — Schools will be testing students and staff for COVID-19 before they head back to in-person learning next week.

The three MPS high schools listed below plan to offer testing from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Pre-registration is required. These testing clinics are just for MPS students and staff.

Also on Wednesday, MPS will partner with the city health department to host a vaccination clinic.

Officials say the clinic will offer community members their first, second, or booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

It's happening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at La Escuela Fratney.

MPS students are set to return to in-person learning on Jan. 18.

