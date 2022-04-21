Milwaukee Public Schools reviewing new health data today

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools plan to look at COVID-19 data again but it's still up in the air if and when students will able to go mask free again.

MPS leaders review the newest COVID data every Tuesday and Thursday, and based on what they saw, Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley is defending the district's sudden switch back to masks only one day after making them optional.

Dr. Posley says the data showed a spike in cases among staff, up 47 percent on the positivity rate, leading to the quick call. After being given the go-ahead from the school board when it comes to COVID decisions, the district decided it's best to keep masks in place at least for now.

Milwaukee County's Chief Health Policy Advisor, Dr. Benjamin Weston, is also behind the move, as cases with the newest sub-variant are climbing.

Last month the board approved ending the mask mandate on April 18. Students returned to class on Tuesday with masks not required. But the district changed course and announced masks were once again required starting Wednesday.

The MPS Board is having its regular monthly meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If you'd like to speak at the meeting, you must register by 3 p.m.

