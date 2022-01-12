Watch
Milwaukee Public Schools partners with Milwaukee Health Department for COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Posted at 6:19 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 19:19:06-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will partner with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Officials say the clinic will offer community members their first, second, or booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic is at La Escuela Fratney at 3255 N. Fratney St.

It will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

