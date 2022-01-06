Milwaukee Public Schools meeting to review COVID policy Thursday night

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is holding a special session Thursday night at 6:30 to review its COVID guidelines.

Some of the topics covered will be isolation and quarantine policies and the ability to assess schools on a case by case basis.

Before the school week started, MPS announced that classes would be virtual until at least Jan. 7 to help cope with the surge of coronavirus cases in the area.

To follow the meeting or participate in it, click on this link.

Two days in a row this week, Wisconsin saw a record number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the wake of the holiday season and amid the Omicron surge.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard recorded 10,288 confirmed cases on Tuesday, beating Monday's pandemic-wide record of 8,232 cases. Tuesday's record raises the 7-day average number of cases to 6,260 - the highest the average has been since late November of 2020.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip