Milwaukee Public Schools announces virtual option for 2021-22 school year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is developing a full-time, virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year.

MPS is looking for feedback on the program. Click here to fill out their survey.

All MPS students are currently assigned to full-time, five-day-a-week, in-person learning.

But families will have a choice to sign up for the virtual program. Their teachers will not be teachers teaching in-person in classrooms. Teachers for the virtual classes will be fully dedicated to the online version.

Enrollment in the virtual program is limited and based on availability, MPS says. Surveys must be returned by Monday, June 21.

Families who choose for their children to remain in person do not have to take action.

"We are elated to offer this option for students and families who desire to remain virtual," MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley said in a statement Wednesday. "As we prepare for a full return to school buildings, our desire is that all of our young people have access to the best possible education, whether virtual or in-person."

