Milwaukee Public Library stacks reopen to the public next week

MILWAUKEE — Starting next week, you will once again be able to browse books and other materials in the stacks at Milwaukee Public Library branches.

The increased access to the stacks begins Monday, June 7 at all branches. The exception right now is at Central Library, where staff are still prepping spaces. They hope Central will join the branches by August.

“It has been over a year since our patrons were able to browse and select their own materials,” said Milwaukee Public Library Director Joan Johnson in a statement Thursday.

“While we were delighted to be able to safely offer materials pickup and computer usage, browsing the stacks is one of the things we know our patrons miss the most," says Johnson.

Masks will still be required at MPL facilities, even though the city's mask mandate expired this week. Capacity limits are still capped at 25 percent, and social distancing is still in effect.

Curb-side pickup is still an option. Community spaces and meeting rooms will remain closed for the time being.

For more information, head to the MPL's website here.

