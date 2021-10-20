Milwaukee offering $25 gift card for people getting 2nd COVID-19 dose

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee will be offering a $25 gift card to the first 1,000 people who get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, starting Oct. 21.

The city said in a statement Wednesday that the gifts will be given out to any city resident over the age of 12 years old who gets their second dose.

They must get their second dose at the Northwest Health Center at 7630 W. Mill Rd., Southside Health Center at 1639 S. 23rd St., or the new Menomonee Valley COVID-19 Site at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

Everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to receive the gift card. People under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccine and gift. The gift is not available for booster doses.

“It is crucially important for everyone to complete their COVID vaccination series to be protected from the virus,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “With this incentive program, we hope to encourage those who only got their first shot to prioritize getting their second.”

About 56.4% of Milwaukee residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, while 61.5% of residents received their first dose, according to city data.

