Milwaukee health dept.: Highest COVID-19 case burden this week since January

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department reported the highest COVID-19 case burden this week since January.

The department outlined in its weekly COVID-19 report on Friday that the burden rate this week stands at 247.4 positive cases per 100,000 people, the highest value seen since this metric was introduced in January. Milwaukee remains in “extreme transmission” in that category.

Meanwhile the percentage of positive cases stands at 9.4% and remains in the “substantial transmission” category, according to the health department.

In the weekly note, MHD also urged people to celebrate the Labor Day holiday weekend safety and responsibly by keeping activities outdoors if possible, wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status, regularly washing hands and staying home if you feel sick. That's in addition to getting vaccinated against the virus, if you are eligible, the department said.

The surge in cases is similar at the state level, with the Department of Health Services reporting a weekly average of 1,702 daily cases on Friday. That is the highest that number has been since late January.

About 55 percent of Wisconsin residents are now partially vaccinated, and 51.7 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHS data.

