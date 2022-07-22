Watch Now
Milwaukee Health Department to administer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 19:04:58-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department announced Friday it plans to administer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine once it is available for order.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, an expert panel that advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend the use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax is different than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Health officials say it is similar to other traditional vaccines individuals may have received, such as the Hepatitis B vaccine.

"The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use mRNA to teach cells how to make a protein when injected, which triggers an immune response, which produces antibodies to protect against the virus in the future," the Milwaukee Health Department said in a news release Friday. "The Novavax vaccine is a traditional subunit protein vaccine. Rather than using mRNA, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine uses the premade coronavirus spike protein. When injected, immune systems produce antibodies against it, which provide future protection."

Novavax does not cause a COVID-19 infection and can't get you sick. Health officials say it does not contain live or inactivated virus.

Novavax will be available in the coming weeks for adults ages 18 and older.

The Milwaukee Health Department also announced Friday that the city remains in the "extreme transmission" category after reporting 224.5 new positive cases per 100,000 people this week. The percentage of positive test results is 15.4% and also remains in the "extreme transmission" category. Based off of CDC guidelines, Milwaukee County returned to the "High COVID-19 Community Level." The City of Milwaukee's mask advisory issued on July 15 remains in place.

