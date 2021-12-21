Watch
Milwaukee COVID-19 testing sites closed during holidays

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, healthcare worker Rahaana Smith instructs passengers how to use a nasal swab, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
COVID testing advice, bewildering experts
Posted at 6:55 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 07:55:20-05

MILWAUKEE — If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 during the holidays, heads up: Milwaukee testing sites will be closed for a handful of days.

All COVID-19 clinics will be closed Dec. 24 - 26 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 2 due to the holidays, according to the city's website.

Free testing is available for anyone 1 year or older, and can be done via drive-thru or walk-up.

These are the city's testing sites. The city also offers the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics:

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Road:

Drive-thru garage – Enter at Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th St.
• Monday & Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
• Tuesday & Thursday: 12 - 6 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd St.:

Drive-thru heated tent in North parking lot - Enter on 24th St.
• Monday & Friday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
• Tuesday & Thursday: 12 - 6 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Site, 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.:

Drive-thru garage
• Monday, Wednesday, Fridays: 12 - 6 p.m.
• Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

