Milwaukee County Zoo cancels Zoo a la Carte food, music festival

The Milwaukee County Zoo has canceled its 2021 Zoo a la Carte food and music festival scheduled for this summer.

The zoo announced the cancellation Tuesday, stating that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The festival was scheduled to take place from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

The zoo said it continues to adhere to the county's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

"The staff looks forward to planning for the 2022 'Feast with the Beasts' when the zoo can welcome back visitors, restaurant owners, and musical performers to the same well-known festival that so many have come to love as an annual tradition," said a zoo spokesperson.

